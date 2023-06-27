Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Those Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is shutting down a popular fan theory about her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth.

Ever since Miley Cyrus released her breakup anthem "Flowers" in January, fans have theorized that her gold dress in the music video is a reference to Hemsworth cheating on her with Lawrence during their Hunger Games days since they filmed four movies together for the franchise. Lawrence wore a similarly striking gold dress to the first film's premiere in 2012.

However, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (June 26), Lawrence addressed the rumor and set the record straight, per Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen and Lawrence played a game of "Plead the Fifth," where he took the opportunity to ask Lawrence about the alleged "Flowers" shade.

"Not true," Lawrence confirmed. "I would love to [respond], it's not true. Total rumor."

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Fans Are Making Up Rumors About Liam Hemsworth

She added jokingly, "I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up."

"So I just assume that was like a coincidence," she said of the music video.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first got engaged in 2012 but called things off in September 2013. The four Hunger Games films were released between 2012 and 2015.

The couple later got back together and ended up married in 2018 before calling it quits for good and getting divorced in 2019.

Meanwhile, while J-Law alluded to a kiss with Hemsworth, the two were never an official item, though their characters onscreen were in a love triangle along with Josh Hutcherson's character.

Lawrence has had public relationships with actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky, who she worked with on Mother!

On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen asked Lawrence, "On a scale from one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!? Be honest."

"I'm going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the Cliffs Notes. So, five? Or four," Lawrence replied.

Lawrence is now married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, and the couple has one son together, Cy, 1.