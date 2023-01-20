Miley Cyrus Fans Are Making Up Hilarious Rumors About Liam Hemsworth to Promote ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus fans are coming up with ridiculously over-the-top rumors about the singer's ex Liam Hemsworth to promote Miley's new self-love breakup anthem, "Flowers."

It all started with the wild, unconfirmed rumor that Liam allegedly cheated on Miley with 14 women in the very same house seen in Miley's new music video.

Since then, the rumors have spiraled into even wilder theories, which some say is all part of fans' master plan to get "Flowers" to No. 1 on the charts.

Among the rumors are outlandish, hilarious lies such as "I saw Liam Hemsworth pushing a kitty off a cliff while he was hiking," or "I saw Liam Hemsworth burning down an orphanage."

See more of the funniest fibs, below:

Funnily, the efforts seem to be working: "Flowers" is already one of Miley's biggest songs ever. The song became her highest debut ever on Spotify, with 7.7 million streams on its first day, and it has also remained at No. 1 on the Spotify global chart.

"Flowers" also broke Adele's previously held Spotify record for biggest week on the global chart.

Since the release of the "Flowers" music video, fans have been speculating about the song's lyrics and the imagery.

One of the most prevalent rumors is that the suit Miley wears in the video is the very same that Liam wore to the 2019 Avengers: Endgame premiere that produced a viral video of him telling her to "behave" on the red carpet.

In a reply tweet, someone else claimed they heard the suit is Liam's wedding suit.

"This also works for me as an unsubstantiated rumor I’m completely willing to believe," the person who wrote the original tweet responded.

On TikTok, one fan theorized that the stunning gold dress Miley wears in the "Flowers" music video might be a reference to Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games premiere dress.

The hit film series co-starred Liam.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Cyrus' older sister Brandi Cyrus weighed in on the fan theories on her podcast, according to Us Weekly.

"Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good," Brandi said.

"The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though," she shared, adding that it "makes Miley seem like an absolute genius."

Speaking of the fan rumors and theories, Brandi continued, "Like, every day, I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny."

Brandi also addressed the suit rumor: "Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f--- you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious."

She also weighed in on the rumor regarding Liam's alleged affairs, saying, "Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are f---ing hilarious, but it’s so great. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out."

Ultimately, Brandi noted she wouldn't confirm if any of the theories are true.

"Miley fans, I love ya ... Only Miley knows the truth," she quipped.