Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Most Bizarre’ Rumor That She Slept With Harvey Weinstein

In Vogue's popular 73 Questions series, Jennifer Lawrence took on mini golf in Williamsburg as she addressed how much fun she had with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth on set of The Hunger Games movies, throwing up at her first Oscars after-party, and more.

One of the most notable moments came when she addressed the rumor that she once slept with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

"What's the most bizarre thing that you've ever read about yourself?" the interviewer asked.

After a beat, she unflinchingly said, "That I f---ed Harvey Weinstein."

The rumor originally popped up in 2018 when an actress filed a lawsuit against Weinstein and alleged that he told her, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

At the time, in a statement to People, Lawrence responded, "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

Lawrence's 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook was produced by Weinstein's company.

Weinstein was infamously indicted on multiple rape charges and accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women and is now serving a 23-year prison sentence.

During one of the many lawsuits filed against him, Weinstein's team attempted to name-drop famous actresses to support his case, saying that Lawrence said "he had only ever been nice" to her.

Lawrence responded to the statement with, "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop."

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up," she said.

In the 73 Questions interview, she addressed Time's Up four years later, when the interviewer asked, "How have you seen Hollywood change since Time's Up was launched?"

"I've seen huge changes. Tremendous change," she said.

"It's been incredible," the interviewer noted.

"Yes. And more representation," Lawrence added.

Watch the full interview, below: