Why Aren’t Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Following Each Other on Instagram?

Is this the secret that explains how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are maintaining a happy and healthy relationship in the age of social media?

It appears that the reunited partners are more in love every time they're spotted out and about. However, they don't even follow one other on Instagram!

TMZ notes Affleck is strangely not one of the 1,300+ accounts J.Lo follows on Instagram. Affleck's account meanwhile follows a paltry 94 users. We double checked, and one of that relatively small number is deceased Senator John McCain. He also follows Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, but the "I'm Real" singer apparently hasn't made the cut.

What's more, they appear to have made a conscious effort to keep most of their relationship off the app. For instance, J.Lo does not currently appear on Affleck's grid.

Vogue notes that the pair became Instagram official when Lopez posted a photo of them kissing on her birthday. However, the photo in question was the fourth in a slideshow of her posing in a bikini. Affleck's account isn't tagged, and he isn't mentioned in the accompanying comment.

Affleck doesn't appear in any of the three posts that made her grid from the 2021 Met Gala, either. However, we know the pair were spotted passionately kissing while wearing masks inside the venue.

While Lopez posted photos and video of herself getting ready and then wearing the stunning white gown from their iconic red carpet re-debut at the Venice Film Festival, there are no photos of the couple from the event on her page. If anything, Affleck appears to be cropped out of the video below.

Although he's not in the footage, Lopez gushed about his work on the upcoming film The Last Duel (they were attending the film's premiere at the festival) in the caption.

"I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting," she wrote. Her final verdict on the project? "It’s amazing!!"

Again, note that Affleck's account isn't tagged.

It would seem that this is an intentional move on the couple's part. After all, J.Lo went viral earlier this year upon scrubbing any evidence of her relationship with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez from the app. Maybe now she knows this is the way to stay happily in love and maintain a presence in the public eye.