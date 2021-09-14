Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Out While Wearing Masks at Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused quite a stir at the Met Gala thanks to a little COVID-friendly PDA.

Although they didn't ascend the iconic steps outside the event together, the rekindled flame of their romance was on full display once they got inside. Nothing could get in the way of them showing the world that their love is real. Not even face masks, which were mandatory inside the venue due to the ongoing pandemic.

Photographers captured the happy couple sharing a kiss through their masks. Hey, these two are clearly proponents of a safety first mentality, and we've got to commend them for it.

Check out the full pic of their masked make out session, below.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Dressed in a dark brown, Ralph Lauren gown topped with a cowboy hat and accessorized with pops of silver, Lopez put a Wild West spin on this year's Met Gala theme, In America: A Lexicon on Fashion.

People noted that Affleck was also wearing Ralph Lauren; however, he opted for a more traditional tuxedo.

Together they were quite the fashionable pair, and the ongoing "Bennifer" reunion proved to be a highlight of this year's Met Gala.

Lopez also posed for photos with fellow pop star Justin Bieber during the event.

Ben and Jen's appearance at the Met Gala is their second high-profile outing as a couple this month. Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet re-debut when they showed up together at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in support of Affleck's new movie The Last Duel.

Lopez's enviable sense of style was on full display at the event, where she wore a sleek, white gown with a plunging neckline. The look, shown off on Instagram below, was supported by a strand of sparkling gemstones.

Interestingly, PopSugar noted that the love birds made their original red carpet debut at a 2002 screening of Lopez's movie Maid in Manhattan. The appearance came shortly after they announced their engagement.

The last time they walked the carpet as a couple together before calling off the engagement was during an August 2003 premiere of their film Gigli.

Hopefully their rekindled love will be celebrated on many more red carpets in the years to come.