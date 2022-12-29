Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird."

In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."

"I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK," she continued.

However, the hummingbirds also gave her more inspiration, as in, helping her to decide what theme to do for the holidays this year.

"I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK," she said.

As for the song "Hummingbird," the track is set to appearing on Lopez's upcoming album This Is Me...Now.

The album is a nod to one of her previous bodes of work, This Is Me...Then. Released in 2002, This Is Me...Then spawned some of Lopez's most iconic songs like "All I Have" and "Jenny From The Block."

It is worth noting that a release date for This Is Me...Now has not been announced at this time, nor has a lead single been chosen.

However, "Hummingbird" did make the cut and sits at No. 8 on the album's tracklist.