This TikTok User Just Transformed Herself Into 2002 Jennifer Lopez and It’s Uncanny (VIDEO)

In a day when makeup transformations are getting to be more common, it is unique how sometimes a person can manage to look like one of the world's biggest stars.

This happened to be the case for one TikTok user who goes by the username of @pocaeve (Eve). Using her incredible skills with makeup, she transformed herself into Jennifer Lopez in Jen's iconic "All I Have" music video.

Eve's video shows the entire process, including what brands of makeup she uses as well as the various products. All the while, "All I Have" plays in the background.

Watch the transformation below:

Many fans were stunned by the transformation. In the comments section, TikTok users expressed awe at the uncanny resemblance.

"You look more like Jennifer Lopez than Jennifer Lopez," one user wrote.

"The resemblance is mind blowing," another commented.

"You look exactly like her, so pretty," someone else added.

"All I Have" is the second single off J.Lo's acclaimed 2002 album, This Is Me...Then. The song samples Debra Laws' "Very Special."

After its release, "All I Have" became one of Lopez's most successful singles, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained at the top for four weeks and has since been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Watch Jennifer Lopez's "All I Have" Music Video:

This Is Me...Then celebrated its 20th anniversary on Nov. 25.

Lopez recently announced that she plans to honor the album with a new album called This Is Me... Now, due out in 2021.

The track list includes a song dedicated to her husband Ben Affleck, called "Dear Ben Pt. II"