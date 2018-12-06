Joe Jonas momentarily "blacked out" while giving a toast at his brother Nick Jonas' wedding.

The 29-year-old singer said on Thursday's episode of Today that he was "overwhelmed with emotion" during his best man's speech at Nick's nuptials to Priyanka Chopra.

"I think it was pretty good," Jonas said of his toast. "I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion."

"This is not only my brother [but my] best friend -- to see him marrying his dream girl? There was a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles," he added. "It was a special, special week."

Jonas said it's been amazing to see Nick's relationship with Chopra culminate in a "beautiful" marriage. Jonas himself is engaged to actress Sophie Turner, who stars on Game of Thrones.

"Marrying Nick off to Priyanka has just been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be part of it was a dream," the star gushed.

"I definitely took some notes," he said of the couple's wedding. "Experiencing it and looking back, and you're just in awe. My time will come, but I'm thrilled for the two of them."

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017 after nearly a year of dating. The couple defended Chopra in tweets Wednesday after a writer questioned the sincerity of the actress' marriage to Nick in an article on The Cut.

"This is disgusting. @TheCut should be shamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next," Jonas wrote.

Nick and Chopra tied the knot at a two-day celebration in Jodhpur, India, over the weekend. Chopra has since changed her name on Instagram to "Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

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