Why Joe Jonas Wishes He Could Relive Nick Jonas + Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Fairy Tale’ Wedding

Nearly two weeks after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's over-the-top nuptials, groomsman Joe Jonas is still reeling.

The DNCE frontman told People Magazine he's still reliving the "magical" day, revealing that many memories were made during the celebration. Joe, 29, couldn't quite put into words how much the special day meant to him, and surely to the other guests in attendance.

"There were so many good memories – the traditional Indian ceremony was just magical," he said. "It's hard to describe how magical it was. People that were a part of the wedding – we just look at each other and we're kind of in awe, like 'How do we even explain what we just experienced?!'"

Joe stood behind brother Nick, 26, as he said his I Dos in India. He was joined by fellow groomsmen Frankie Jonas, 18, Kevin Jonas, 31 and Siddharth Chopra, 29.

While he's currently wrapped up in his brother's wedded bliss, Joe will soon be a married man himself. He popped the question to girlfriend Sophie Turner in October 2017 and the pair plan to marry in the near future.

They haven't yet announced an exact date, but their big day is fast approaching.