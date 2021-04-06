John Cena Says BTS Army Helped Him Embrace Self-Love

The BTS Army made a huge impact on John Cena’s self-discovery and self-love journey.

On Monday (April 5), the wrestling superstar revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that fans of the Korean music group inspired and encouraged the release of his two new self-help books, Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day.

"I was going through a pretty down period in my life, it was about four years ago, and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter," Cena told DeGeneres.

"The very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called, Love Yourself. So I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not going to be a good idea because this big, larger-than life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are,' but it caught fire because of the BTS Army," he explained. “I was essentially sending a similar message of the band.”

"These books exist because the Army was brave enough — the BTS Army — was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment and now it's become a part of my daily routine," he shared. "I really gotta thank Kpop, I gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine."

Watch the full interview, below.

The 43-year-old actor previously talked about his love for BTS on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon back in September.

"I got interested in their music, and then I got interested in what the music stood for," he said. "They advocate self-love. They advocate don't be afraid of failure. They advocate that you are enough."