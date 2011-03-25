John Legend Covers Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’

John Legend is the latest artist to cover the Adele hit song, 'Rolling in the Deep.' Legend's version of the song is a stripped down track with plenty of soul and emotion behind it.

After rumors began to spread of Legend possibly recording the tune, he took to his Twitter page to confirm his remaking of the song, keeping it short and sweet!

"I love this Adele song," he tweeted. "Decided to cover it."

"Next up, I’ll cover Rebecca Black," joked minutes later by sending out another tweet. "I need 40 million youtube views!"

Legend isn't the only artist who has covered the hit song. Last month, newcomer Mike Posner put his own spin on the British singer's track and released the tune as his latest single.

Adele's original version of 'Rolling in the Deep' can be found on her latest album, '21,' which has become the biggest-selling album of 2011. Upon its release, '21' debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums Chart, selling an impressive 350,000 copies its first week in stores.

Listen to John Legend, 'Rolling in the Deep' (Adele Cover)