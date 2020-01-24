The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas!

On Friday morning (January 24), Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to Twitter to announce they're getting their very own Las Vegas residency this spring. The "What a Man Gotta Do" singers revealed they've booked a nine-date residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM that kicks off Wednesday, April 1 and ends on April 18.

“Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10 AM PT,” the band tweeted.

Check out the all the Jonas Brother Las Vegas residency dates, below:

April 1

April 3

April 4

April 8

April 10

April 11

April 15

April 17

April 18

Tickets for the residency go on sale to the general public on January 31 at 1 PM ET. Prices start at $69 (not including applicable service charges or fees).

The Jonas Brothers join the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Kelly Clarkson who also have their own residencies. The announcement also comes as the JoBros get ready to perform at the 2020 Grammy where they're nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their comeback single "Sucker."

The band is currently in the middle of wrapping up their Happiness Begins tour, which officially comes to an end in Paris, France next month. You can buy concert tickets and get more information here.