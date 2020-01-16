Jonas Brothers’ ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Lyrics — Watch the Classic Movies-Inspired Music Video

Jonas Brothers are back with a new jam to kick off the new year right with "What A Man Gotta Do."

Along with the new track, the brothers debuted an iconic music video that features Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Joe's wife Sophie Turner and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra.

Each couple re-created their own classic romantic film with Kevin and Danielle starring in their take on Say Anything, Joe and Sophie performing Grease and Nick and Priyanka starring in their version of Risky Business. This marks the second time they featured their wives in one of their music videos after their 2019 smash, "Sucker."

Watch the music video, below:

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album Happiness Begins last year after an almost six-year hiatus. The band is currently performing shows overseas to promote the record.

Check out the full "What A Man Gotta Do" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Caught my heart about one-two times

Don't need to question the reason I'm yours, I'm yours

I know I have to lose a fight just to see you smile

Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm not trying to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for that full-time

I'm yours, all yours

[Chorus]

So what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you?

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last goodnight and your first good day

So what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you?

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

[Verse 2]

You ain't trying to be wasting time on stupid people and cheap lines

I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just for you to grab me by the collar

And I'm gonna be yours, be yours

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

[Bridge]

Oooh, ooh

Oooh, ooh

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus