Why This One Count Against Josh Duggar Was Dropped Before His Child Porn Sentencing

A judge dropped one charge against Josh Duggar during his child pornography sentencing this week.

On Wednesday (May 25), U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks sentenced Josh to 151 months in prison, which equates to about 12.5 years, for knowingly receiving child pornography. The maximum sentencing for his crimes would have been 20 years behind bars in federal prison.

So, why did a lesser charge get dropped?

The defense and prosecution agreed to vacate the conviction on count 2 without prejudice as possession of child pornography is a lesser offense than receiving child pornography. Judge Brooks additionally stated that Duggar did not "knowingly distribute" the child pornography and in turn sustained the defense's objection that would have extended his sentencing.

Duggar's wife, Anna, and father, Jim Bob, were present in the Fayetteville, Ark. courtroom for the sentencing alongside his sister Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth and brother Jason.

Along with his 12.5-year prison sentence, there are numerous stipulations in place after his release. He will be under the supervision of a parole officer for 20 years. He will also not be able to have contact with minors without supervision, including his own children.

Duggar will have to undergo sex offender treatment. He will not be allowed to view any type of pornography. The defense objected and requested he be able to view adult pornography, but the judge overruled their request.

In addition, Duggar will not be allowed a computer or electronic device that has photographic storage or internet access without approval from his probation officer in addition to internet monitoring software. The former 19 Kids and Counting star will also undergo random searches after his release, as well as polygraph testing at the request of his probation officer.

Despite his sentence, his legal team still stated that Duggar maintains his innocence and is currently planning to appeal.

Duggar was first arrested by Homeland Security on April 29, 2021, when officers discovered child pornography on his work computer.