Josh Duggar's wife Anna has finally broken her silence regarding her husband's child pornography conviction.

On Thursday (Feb. 3), Anna Duggar took to Instagram to defend her husband.

"There is more to the story, link in bio," she simply wrote.

The link takes visitors to a legal document prepared by Josh's legal team. The document requests he receive an acquittal or new trial altogether.

"The evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count—even in the light most favorable to the Government," the legal document reads.

Josh's lawyers also allege that the "Government failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar 'knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,'" which is reportedly necessary to convict someone of receiving and/or possessing child pornography.

Despite their claim, during Josh's trial FBI agents testified that Josh's phone was found next to the computer with the images when they were being actively viewed.

Josh's electronic devices were seized by Homeland Security in March 2020. He was arrested on Apr. 29, 2021 when a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for knowingly receiving explicit images of children under the age of 12.

FBI Agent Gerald Faulkner testified that the pornography was found on an HP computer as well as a Macbook that included a backup of Josh's iPhone 8.

Faulkner testified during the trial that the content was in the "top five of the worst of the worst" that he had ever examined. The photos included "a series of child sexual abuse material involving minor children ranging from about 18 months of age to 12 years of age."

Anna's last social media post before she broke her silence was posted Nov. 16, 2021. The post included the first public photo of her and Josh's seventh baby, Madyson Lily Duggar, who was just born in November.