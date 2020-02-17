Justin Bieber Explains Why His Relationship With Selena Gomez Didn’t Work

Justin Bieber said he was "wild" and "reckless" during his relationship with Selena Gomez.

During a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the "Changes" hitmaker referenced his "previous relationship" while opening up about meeting Hailey Baldwin at a time when he wasn't ready to make a commitment. Though he didn't refer to his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend by name, he did explain why the romance ultimately failed.

"I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship... In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless," Bieber admitted. "I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don't think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time."

"I don't think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness," he added.

The Canadian singer went on to say that he wanted to make sure he was in the right headspace before getting back together with Baldwin in 2018. "I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff," Bieber explained. "And yeah, I got better."

You can check out Justin Bieber's full interview, below:

The pop star's comments reflect an interview Gomez did with NPR last month, in which she implied she suffered emotional abuse while they were dating. While discussing her song "Lose You to Love Me," which is widely believed to be about Bieber, she was asked if it was difficult to move on from the relationship.

"No, because I've found the strength in it," Gomez responded. "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse."