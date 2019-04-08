Justin Bieber Pokes Fun at Hailey Baldwin’s Ex Shawn Mendes on Instagram

Justin Bieber had something to say about Shawn Mendes' new Prince of Pop" title.

The "Sorry" singer poked fun at wife Hailey Baldwin's ex after he posted the cover of his shoot with The Observer, which featured the headline "Prince of Pop." It's no secret that Mendes has reached global stardom in recent years, but Bieber wanted to make sure everyone knows he's sold more albums and has had more No. 1 singles.

"Hmm 'Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice)," Bieber wrote in the comments section of Mendes' Instagram pic. "But if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard you're a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it."

But when fans quickly called JB out for being shady, he made it clear he was only joking around. "There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax," he added. "There's no sides we're all just here to make dope music. I'm just as competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon."

Mendes then confirmed there's no bad blood between them by responding to Bieber and accepting his hockey challenge, writing, "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"

So, that clears things up: There are no hard feelings between the Canadian pop stars despite the fact that they both had a relationship with Baldwin. Though Baldwin and Mendes never confirmed they were dating, they did spark rumors after spending a lot of time together last year. They even walked the 2018 Met Gala together. But when asked about their relationship, the two always made sure to say they were "just friends." Mendes also revealed back in July 2018 that he messaged Baldwin "congrats" the day she and Bieber announced their engagement.