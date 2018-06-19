Here’s What Shawn Mendes Has to Say About Those Justin Bieber/Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumors

After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen making out in New York earlier this week, Shawn Mendes was asked to share his thoughts about their seemingly rekindled romance during a recent interview — you know, given that he was rumored to be dating Baldwin just last month.

Despite appearing pretty cozy at the Met Gala together in May, though, both he and Baldwin have insisted they're just close friends, and his reaction to the new man in her life is similarly diplomatic.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," Mendes told etalk, noting he supports any potential relationship. "I love them both. They're both really awesome people."

Mendes and Baldwin have been linked since late last year, while Bieber recently reunited with, and subsequently split from, on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. Bieber and Baldwin briefly dated between 2015 and 2016 before parting ways. According to Baldwin, they went a long time without talking, but recently mended fences after realizing they "work much better" as friends.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin explained to The Times UK in May. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was."

She added: "He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

The pair were also spotted getting close in Miami last week, but have not yet addressed where their relationship stands.