Britney Spears fans are angry at Justin Timberlake after the Framing Britney Spears documentary debuted.

On Friday (February 5), the documentary aired on FX and Hulu that details the "Toxic" singer's life. The film includes interviews with some of Spears' closest friends and co-workers. The documentary discussed the former power couple's 2002 split.

Barbara Walters interviewed Timberlake and asked about the reason for their breakup. He said that he promised Spears that he would never tell the reason. He was asked to play a song from his Justified record and instead played an unreleased song, "Horrible Woman." He later seemingly referenced that she cheated on him after the release of his "Cry Me a River" music video which featured a Spears lookalike.

Diane Sawyer later interviewed Spears for ABC and instead of being respectful, called her out. “You caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?" she asked. The line of questioning later caused Spears to cry.

Timberlake went on a radio show and when the host asked, "Did you f--k Britney Spears? Yes or no?" Timberlake actually responded, "Okay, yeah I did it." He once again referenced taking her virginity in a 2009 Saturday Night Live skit, seven years after the breakup.

Fans were upset with the timeline and even pointed out other problematic aspects of their relationship that weren't featured in the documentary.

See all of the fan reactions, below.