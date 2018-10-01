Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reunites With Husband Roger Mathews Amid Divorce News: See the Family Photo

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her husband, Roger Mathews, may have confirmed the truth behind recent divorce rumors, but that didn't stop the pair from spending some quality family time together over the weekend.

Amid recent news that the Jersey Shore star split from her husband and filed for divorce shortly before their three-year anniversary, Farley and Mathews took their four-year-old daughter, Meilani, on a public outing to the OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey. Farley, Mathews, Meilani and a friend posed with classic characters at the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour.

"Good day with the Disney JR squad," Mathews captioned a shot on Instagram. "Thanks Mom for putting it together."

Shortly after the divorce news broke, Mathews posted a video to Instagram discussing the situation and explaining that he's not finished fighting for his marriage.

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

Mathews and Farley were married in the fall of 2015, and also have a son together — two-year-old Greyson.

Farley, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, is seeking "primary residential custody" of their two children.

While the estranged couple may not be on exactly the same page in terms of their split, it's encouraging to see the family together despite the marital issues.