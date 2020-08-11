On Tuesday (August 11), democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden revealed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his long-awaited V.P. pick. The announcement was made via text message and email to Biden's supporters this afternoon.

Following the announcement, Harris, who ran for the democratic presidential nomination in 2019 before dropping out of the race in December, enthusiastically praised her running mate. In a tweet, she shared that Biden can "can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals."

"I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief," she added.

And many celebrities agree: Retweeting Harris' message of unity, pop star Taylor Swift, who has become more politically vocal in recent years, co-signed with a resounding "YES."

Former president Barack Obama also praised Harris and shared his support of Biden's selection of the U.S. senator for V.P.

"She is more than prepared for the job," Obama wrote on Twitter. "She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing."

The historic moment marks the first time a Black woman and Asian American has been nominated on a major party's presidential ticket, according to The Guardian.

See more celebrity reactions to the big news, below.