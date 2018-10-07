Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram have disappeared—for now.

The rapper deleted his social media accounts on Saturday (Oct. 6) amidst being at the center of controversy for his pro-Trump statements and tweets about abolishing the 13th amendment—the one that ended slavery.

Many celebrities had criticized West's tweets, including Chris Evans, who responded saying, "There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue."

Lana Del Rey, who performed at West and Kim Kardashian's wedding rehearsal, also called him out in a since-deleted Instagram post.

This isn't the first time he's decided to delete his social media, though. He previously took a lengthy break from Twitter and came back in April. He also deleted his Instagram at the beginning of the year and brought it back in September.

West's decision to get rid of his social media accounts also comes a week after he took the SNL stage with a bizarre, cringey pro-Trump speech. His speech didn't air on the show, but it was shared on social media by those who were in the audience, including Chris Rock. In the most recent SNL episode's Weekend Update segment, Pete Davidson had an opportunity to voice his opinion about West's speech.

"What Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I've ever seen here," said Davidson.

The segment included a clip from the actual speech, showing Davidson's horrified reaction. "I'm on the left, I'm like 'Oh God...' But I'm like 'I want a career' so I leave," said Davidson, laughing. He also noted that the cast tried to dissuade West from wearing the MAGA cap to no avail.