Kanye West Posts Pete Davidson’s Controversial Joke About Having Sex With a Baby

Kanye West isn't letting up on Pete Davidson, and has now pulled up a controversial joke from the comedian's past.

Early Wednesday morning (March 16), Ye went on an Instagram rant, uploading a series of posts dedicated to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.

In one post in particular, Yeezy is referencing the controversial joke Davidson made in 2019, about having sex with a baby. Kanye posted a headline from a report about the shocking joke the comic made during his Pete Davidson and Friends event years ago.

In the caption, Kanye wrote: "Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family."

As for the joke from three years ago, which stunned and angered the audience at Davidson's event, he spoke on babysitting his friend's child, who was a baby at the time and sucked on his finger while teething.

Pete then said, "I don't want to fuck this baby but he's asking for it." He added that he didn't wish to have sex with any babies, but if he had to choose, he would do so with his friend's kid.

Davidson also made a joke about people who are mentally ill.

Ye also went in on comedian, writer and close friend of Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus, who shared the alleged text conversations between Kanye and Pete, which showed the latter taunting Kanye while supposedly in bed with Kim.

In this IG upload from the rapper, which included what appears to be a screesnshot of Sirus' bio on Google, Kanye typed, "Come on Dave please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE You don’t have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo."

Kanye additionally uploaded an image from the claymation "Eazy" video for The Game and Ye's track. In the photo, Ye is seen cutting roses off Pete Davidson's head.

This image has a caption, which reads, "Ya’ll ready for Coachella ☠️."

While it's unclear what prompted these back-to-back Instagram posts from Ye, he has consistently made headlines in connection to his and Kim's divorce being finalized, and the Kardashian sister's budding romance with Pete Davidson.

Just yesterday (March 15), YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul offered Kanye and Pete to duke it out in the ring for $30 million each.