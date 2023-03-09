Will the Kardashians Not Be Invited to the 2023 Met Gala?

The Met Gala might look very different in 2023. According to Page Six, the Kardashians won't be invited to this year's high-fashion event.

Sources told the publication that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is cracking down on Met Gala attendance this year and plans to omit the Kardashian family — Kim Kardashian included — from the coveted guest list entirely.

However, a source close to the Kardashians told Page Six that the rumor simply isn't true.

Neither the Kardashians nor Wintour have commented on the guest list speculation as of publishing.

Even if they don't attend this year, the Kardashians have a long history with the iconic fashion event, with attendance that dates back a decade.

Kim made her Met Gala debut in 2013 when she appeared with then-husband Kanye West. She has since become a staple figure at the annual event.

READ MORE: Did Kim Kardashian Fake Her 2012 Red Carpet Flour Bomb Attack?

Over the last decade, Kim has been dressed by some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and has worn looks by Givenchy, Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Balenciaga.

In 2022, Kim infamously wore one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses to the event, which was themed Gilded Glamour.

"I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," Kim told Vogue at the time.

Afterward, claims surfaced that Kim damaged the vintage Jean Louis dress.

Aside from Kim, her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have also become staples on the red carpet over the last few years.

Last year, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all attended the fashion event, marking their first time attending together as a unit.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1 in New York City.