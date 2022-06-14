Kate Middleton Adorably Reacts to a Sweet Compliment About Her Future

Kate Middleton was paid a lofty compliment that sparked comparisons to her mother-in-law Princess Diana during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, and she responded in the best way.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee, which marked her historic 70 years on the throne, took place earlier this month. Kate and her youngest child Prince Louis went viral on social media after they were captured interacting with one another during one of the events.

However, another moment has belatedly attracted attention online.

It occurred while Kate, her husband Prince William and their oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff Castle in Wales, according to People. The Duchess of Cambridge was complimented by someone outside the castle.

"You're going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales," the attendee said while Kate was shaking hands with people in a crowd.

Kate accepted the "very kind" compliment and responded that she was "in good hands" while pointing at her husband.

Check out a video of the interaction below:

The video in question has gone viral on Twitter, where it amassed more than 129,000 views, nearly 6,000 likes and a multitude of comments.

"I love this video, she is so cute," one Twitter user wrote. "She will be a brilliant Princess of Wales when the time comes."

"No wonder William loves her so much and want her to be his queen," another added.

Of course, the thought of Kate becoming Princess of Wales sparked thoughts of her mother-in-law. Diana carried the title after marrying Prince Charles in 1981, according to Newsweek.

The late royal maintained the title after divorcing the prince and held it until her death. Charles' second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles is commonly referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall, though the publication noted that she is also technically the Princess of Wales.

The title is expected to go to Kate after Charles ascends the throne; however, it is not instantaneously transferred. The new king would have to certify the transition.

At that point, Queen Elizabeth asked that Camilla become known as the queen consort, according to NBC.