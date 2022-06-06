Prince Louis Hilariously Terrorizes Mom Kate Middleton During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: WATCH

Prince Louis gave birth to several memes while helping his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrate her Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

The 4-year-old prince — Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child — became the king of viral content thanks to his rambunctious behavior during the festivities, which honored the queen's historic 70-year reign.

He first captivated a global audience with his antics during the Trooping the Colour, a parade that took place on the first day of the Jubilee. Photos and videos of the royal family sparked a wild response online as Louis was seen pulling several funny faces.

"Prince Louis is all of us," one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of him covering his ears and dramatically shouting. Check out the pic below:

Trooping the Colour took place on Thursday (June 2). Thankfully, it was not the end of the young prince's viral reign.

CNN noted that Louis stole the show again during a pageant that took place Sunday (June 5). In a video captured from the event, the young prince was seen terrorizing his mother who tried to calm him down.

Louis' tiny tantrum started when he sat back in his chair with an expression on his face that made it very clear he was over it. Kate tried to ease his temper; however, Louis responded by putting his hand over her mouth.

He then stuck his tongue out at her and pulled several funny faces while Kate calmly continued to mother him.

"Why am I CRYING," one Twitter user wrote alongside footage of the viral moment. A second video shared by the same account showed that Louis continued his antics with a young girl who sat behind him. According to TMZ, the young girl was his relative, Mia Tindall.

Check out both clips below:

The videos took off on social media where they were met with a mixed reaction.

One Twitter user compared Louis to Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones. "No one ever told him no, no one ever taught him respect or boundaries," they wrote.

However, others extended him grace and pointed out that Louis spent the weekend in a stressful situation that he had never experienced before.

All things considered, his response is pretty on par for your average 4 year old, and Kate's graceful mothering makes it clear that Louis is in very good hands.

Check out a photo that Kate and William shared earlier this year to mark their son's fourth birthday below: