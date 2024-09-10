Icon Kathy Bates to Retire After the Remake of This Popular TV Series

Award-winning is practically an understatement when we talk about Kathy Bates. She's been acting for decades winning. With Emmys, a Tony, Golden Globes, and Baftas she's spanned movies, TV shows, and Broadway.

Titanic, Misery, The Blindside, Fried Green Tomatoes, Midnight in Paris, The Office, Two and a Half Men, Six Feet Under, OMG I could go on, and on, and on.

Now, according to the TV Line website, it's time for her last dance. She was about to announce her retirement until she read the script for Matlock, inspired of course, by the beloved, classic Andy Griffith TV series of the same name. The original Matlock aired on NBC and ABC from 1986 to 1995.

According to the New York Times, she immediately connected and felt called to playing the main character so much so that she decided Matlock will be her swan song once when ever the series ends.

In this legal drama she is Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a retired attorney who decides to return to a prestigious law firm where her unassuming demeaner and clever tactics to solve mysteries and cases. According to the Huffington Post, she's basically the female version of Andy's Matlock grappling with ageism and adversity.

Here's the trailer for the CBS series starting September 22.

Often when a remake of such an iconic series hits the small screen it's a disaster because we just can't see it any other way. I don't know about you but this trailer has me sold simply because Kathy Bates is an acting goddess or can do anything and win our hearts.

