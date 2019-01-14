Katy Perry Once Got Suspended in 6th Grade For Humping a Tree

Long before Katy Perry was kissing girls and liking it, she was humping trees...and pretending they were Tom Cruise.

Over the weekend, the pop star was getting nostalgic while going through old things at her parents' house. She shared old photos, head shots and "Katy Hudson" merch on her Instagram story, but what really stood out was a suspension report from 1996, in which the 6th grader was suspended from Santa Barbara Christian School for three days because of her "inappropriate behavior."

"At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an 'off-limits' area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit," the suspension comments read. "Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree."

"When Katy met with Mrs. Calkins, Mr. White, and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing on the playground in front of some other students," the comments continue. "Katy chose to describe it. Her words were 'it was inappropriate' and 'like making out.'"

The report also adds that this wasn't Katy's first incident. She had also been reprimanded for using inappropriate language, playing spin the bottle and truth or dare, wearing crop tops, and dancing the Macarena with sexual overtones that a teacher described as "like an exotic dancer."

Check out the hilarious suspension report in all its glory below.

Instagram