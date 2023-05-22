Katy Perry Wants to Collaborate With ‘Queen of Country’ Carrie Underwood

Could an American Idol collab be in our future? Katy Perry says she wants to work with Carrie Underwood!

During an interview with BuzzFeed, the "Teenage Dream" singer was asked which past American Idol winner she'd like to collaborate with.

"Maybe Carrie Underwood! I haven't done a collab with any female country stars yet. I did a song with Thomas Rhett, which was really fun. But she's like, [the] queen of country, so that's cool. And she's glam!" Perry gushed.

Watch Perry's full BuzzFeed Puppy Interview, below:

Perry was featured on Thomas Rhett's sixth studio album in 2022, lending her vocals to titular track "Where We Started."

She also joined Rhett to perform the collaboration at the 2022 CMA Awards.

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Perry "always wanted" to do a country song, so she asked her Idol co-judge Luke Bryan about Rhett.

"I actually asked my friend Luke Bryan about Thomas Rhett. I go up to Luke, and I say, ‘Luke! What do you know about this Thomas Rhett guy? Is he a good guy?' He said, ‘He’s a good one.’ He was also jealous. He was like, ‘I can’t believe it,'" Perry revealed.

"I was told [the song] was sent to Katy, and I was like, ‘There’s no way she’s going to respond.' Second of all, she has probably never heard of me. Third of all, is she going to like it at all? Then the next day, she said she resonated with the lyric so much and the melody. I was just floored," Rhett shared.

As for Underwood, the American Idol Season 4 winner has dipped her toes into the pop world in the past.

In 2018, she worked with rapper Ludacris on "The Champion," which was recorded for Super Bowl LII and featured during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She also performed a duet with jazz legend Tony Bennett, as well as the song "Hallelujah" with John Legend on her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift.