Katy Perry Under Investigation for Possible Environmental Damage Thanks to Her Latest Music Video

Katy Perry is in hot water thanks to her latest music video for "Lifetimes."

According to Billboard, an official investigation has been opened after Perry was seen dancing in the S'Espalmador sand dunes on Spain's Balearic Islands.

The dunes are protected and are one of the most "ecologically prosperous enclaves" of the Spanish islands.

The outlet reported that the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands announced the investigation in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 13).

The organization stated that Perry's production company did not request permission before filming the music video there.

They noted that one of the scenes in the video was allegedly filmed in a prohibited area marked off by ropes.

The Department added that Perry's use of the dunes in the video is only an "infringement," not a "crime against the environment."

If requested properly, authorization can be given to film at the dunes.

Perry's music video dropped last week (Aug. 8) and sees the iconic pop singer partying in Ibiza and Formentera at the beach and the club.

She shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the music video shoot on Instagram on Aug. 10.

"Lifetimes" is the second single from Perry's upcoming seventh studio album, which sees her returning to her roots by working with producers such as Max Martin and the controversial Dr. Luke.

Notably, Perry has been criticized by fans for working with the latter, as he is the producer who was infamously sued by Kesha for sexual assault.

The singer first dropped "Woman's World" as the lead in July, plus an accompanying music video, to mixed reviews from fans.

The track list features collaborations with 21 Savage, Kim Petras, Doechii and JID.

Perry is set to release 143 on Sept. 20, 2024, via Capitol Records.