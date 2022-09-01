Photoshop Fail? Kim Kardashian Accused of Editing Out Neck Muscle

Kim Kardashian has found herself in some hot water after being accused of editing out her neck muscle in her recent social media post.

It all began when she posted some pictures of her enjoying some relaxing time in the pool. However, a TikToker was quick to call out the star for photoshopping the picture, mainly the muscle between her neck and her shoulder.

The TikTok user goes by the name of @caroline_in_thecity and she showed the results of using a reverse-photoshop method on one of the pictures in question. She highlighted the difference between the alleged photoshop picture and one that had not been touched by the photoshop process.

Many were quick to weigh in on the situation on social media. One person commented: "The way I've never thought of this."

Another was quick to defend the Kardashians star, saying: "Not that big of a deal honestly."

Kim has not responded to the new claims as of reporting. However, this is not the first time that Kim has been accused of altering her pictures. Earlier this year, she was accused of eating her out her belly button in one picture.

She addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, saying: "Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

The news of her latest social media frenzy comes as she and her famous family gear up to air the second season of their Hulu show, the Kardashians.

Set to make its debut on Sept. 22, the season is set to tackle such topics as Kim's former relationship with Pete Davidson as well as her infamous "work harder" comment that appeared in Variety.