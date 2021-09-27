Kim Kardashian’s Hooded Met Gala Look Is Now a Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she ascended the iconic steps at the 2021 Met Gala wearing an all-black, hooded bodysuit designed by Balenciaga.

The mogul's shocking fashion statement spawned all sorts of memes. She was compared to the soul-sucking Dementors from Harry Potter, teased for putting on a full face of makeup under the hood and presented as the embodiment of anxiety.

Fans had a field day in particular with a photo of her posing alongside her sister Kendall Jenner inside the event.

Now those very same fans can channel Kardashian's Met Gala look this Halloween. An online fashion retailer called Yandy is the first to turn her viral outfit into a costume as spooky season approaches.

People notes that the brand regularly transforms pop culture moments into "sexy Halloween looks." This one, called the Mystery Gala Guest Costume, is no exception, but just in case buyers are unable to place the distinctive look, a product description on the website includes a reference to Kardashian.

"Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde! Heart eyes for dress code perfection with all black everything from this concealed, Calabasas queen," the description reads. "Dare we say, you’ll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame."

Check out a couple photos of the costume below.

While the costume boasts a "breathable black facial hood," it's worth noting that you may have a hard time seeing in it. At least, we know that Kardashian certainly struggled.

In an Instagram Story post that Us reported on, the reality star admitted that she had a hard time identifying her sister when they ran into each other on the red carpet

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was,” she wrote. “But I saw the outline of her sparkly dress.”

She also addressed how the costume fit this year's theme, In America: A Lexicon on Fashion.

According to her, the look was inspired by one of the country's most classic staples: a T-shirt. Only, she transformed the iconic piece of fashion history into a head-to-toe look.