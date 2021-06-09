Kim Kardashian Receives Creepy Anonymous Package Containing Plan B and Engagement Ring

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kim K's latest safety scare, J.Lo's Netflix initiative and more, below.

Kim Kardashian Receives Mysterious Package



Kim Kardashian is no stranger to fans who have tried to show their adoration of her in disturbing ways. Recently, Kim received a package from a mystery suitor that included an engagement ring and Plan B. Although the identity of the sender has not yet been confirmed, the parcel is believed to be from a man who previously trespassed on Kim's property, claiming he was there to take Kim on a date. (via TMZ)

How Many Dates Does It Take to Know You're Serious About Someone?



It may not take as many dates as you might think to figure out if you truly like someone. According to a new survey, seven percent of people said they would only take a person on a date if they already had a strong interest in them, and just under half stated it would only take three dates or less. New stats also show that 54 percent of people on dating apps are looking for a serious relationship. (via YouGovAmerica)

Innovative Pandemic Bracelet Sets Boundaries



Imagine the convenience of a bracelet that shows where people stand with their boundaries in the pandemic. Luckily, this is becoming a trend! Now that a variety of venues are reopening, many do not want to initiate the awkward, "Are you comfortable with...?" conversation. Alternatively, some have decided to wear a green bracelet to signify if they are comfortable with physical contact; yellow if they don't mind their elbows touching; and red if they want to be spaced six feet apart. These are perfect for loud areas such as bars and clubs, where it can be hard to hear one another. (via Wall Street Journal)

Jennifer Lopez Working With Netflix to Reinforce Diversity



The multi-talented Jennifer Lopez has yet again found a way to make an impact. She just signed a contract with Netflix to develop movies and TV shows, as well as unscripted content, with an emphasis on diverse, female leads. Projects that are already in the works include Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, and The Cipher, a film adaptation of the novel Of the Same by Isabella Ojeda Maldonado. (via People)

Selfless Teen Graduate Surprises Grandmother in Hospital

Twin Cities high school student Marley Comito is set to graduate from Hopkins High School next week. Her grandmother was looking forward to flying in from the East Coast to watch the teen walk across the stage. Unfortunately, she suffered a fall that led to a broken pelvis. So, Comito decided to fly across the country to New Jersey to surprise her grandmother, bringing her to tears. Her mother, WCCO radio host Jordana Green, captured the touching moment on camera. The video went viral and was even featured on The Today Show. (via Bring Me the News)