‘Climate Criminal’ Kylie Jenner Exposed for Taking Minutes-Long Private Jet Flights

Kylie Jenner was branded a "climate criminal" on social media after sharing a photo of herself and Travis Scott posing in front of their private jets over the weekend.

"You wanna take mine or yours," the reality TV star captioned a photo of the duo cuddled close on the tarmac with their planes framing the shot. While commenters on Instagram rushed to laud the photo as being "goals" or "vibes," others on Twitter were less than amused.

@kyliejenner via Instagram @kyliejenner via Instagram loading...

The photo came amidst news that parts of Europe were dealing with a record-setting heat wave. According to The New York Times, Britain recently recorded a temperature of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time ever. The heat wave has been attributed by some to the effects of climate change.

Considering the news, some on Twitter called out Jenner for bragging about taking to the skies to fly in a private jet. BuzzFeed News noted that the mogul got her jet in 2020. Since then she's used it frequently.

In fact, a Twitter account called @CelebJets clocked that her jet — dubbed Kylie Air — has even embarked on flights as short as 3 minutes. That equates to about a 40-minute drive.

@kyliejenner via Instagram @kyliejenner via Instagram loading...

Other flights have had Jenner in the air for less than 15 minutes.

Of course, flying in a private jet is not great for the environment. Transport & Environment reported that flying a private jet for an hour can result in about two tons of CO2 being created. A study even suggests that flying private is far worse than flying on a commercial plane.

Considering the state of the world right now, people on Twitter were quick to call out Jenner for what many viewed as a controversial decision to flaunt her wealth while others were attempting to combat climate change.

@kyliejenner via Instagram @kyliejenner via Instagram loading...

That's where the "climate criminal" label came into play.

"Kylie Jenner is such a climate criminal," one user opined. "These jets should never be allowed to take off."

Others pointed out how ironic it was to take efforts such as using paper straws to combat climate change when celebrities like Jenner were using their private jets still.

"Kylie jenner out here picking which colour private she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache??? explain," another wrote.

While some defended Jenner or pointed out the sexism of calling her out while allowing others to flaunt their wealth, the general consensus seemed to be that no private jet should be allowed at the moment.

And it wasn't only climate change that influenced that decision.

"You don’t have to use the climate crisis as a reason to be mad about Kylie Jenner’s 3 minute private jet trips," one Twitter user wrote. "You can just say 'in a time where many people are struggling to afford basic needs, I’m frustrated by how unaware and out of touch with reality this family is.'"

Check out some of the tweets below: