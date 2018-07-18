Here’s How Kylie Jenner Got That Pronounced Leg Scar

As far as fans were concerned, Kylie Jenner looked absolutely stunning on the cover of the newest issue of GQ.

But where did that pronounced scar come from?

Followers couldn't help but ask the question after spotting the image, which finds Kylie straddled on the leg of her father's child, Travis Scott.

"Ya seriously can some explain what that scar is!?" one follower wrote, while another noted "The only thing that has caught my eye is that scar. I love the fact that they didn't air brush that out. Way to go GQ!"

Well, it turns out Kylie explained the scar's origins years ago during a 2011 Q&A with People, and noted it was all the result of some fun and games gone awry.

“When I was about five, my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," she said. "After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.”

“It’s smaller now though because I grew!" she added.

Kylie also noted in a 2015 Instagram image: "I love my scar."