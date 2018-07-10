See Kylie Jenner at her First Public Appearance Since Having Lip-Fillers Removed
If this ^^^ is how you identify Kylie Jenner, it's time to adjust your mental Rolodex, because now, she looks like this:
Jenner, who's famously built a business around her mouth — which was enhanced by lip-filler procedures — confirmed via Instagram earlier this week that she had the fillers removed.
"I got rid of all my filler," she confirmed with a pair of shocked emojis. And frankly, we were a little shocked, ourselves.
Then, on Monday night (July 9), she made her public debut of her new mouth at the Handmaid's Tale finale event at the The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles (you can peep the photo above).
Jenner first admitted to getting lip fillers in 2015 during a sneak peek of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.
"I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she said.
Still, she had previously told E! News interview: "I haven't had plastic surgery. I've never been under the knife. People flashback to pictures of me when I was 12 and say, 'Kylie's so different' but how can i look the same from 12-18?"