Kylie Jenner’s Patient Daughter Stormi Is the Viral Candy Challenge MVP

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, just proved she's the most patient little girl in the world.

On Monday night (May 11), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter participating in the viral #FruitSnackChallenge, which tests children's patience by intentionally placing candy in front of them while their parents temporarily leave the room.

In the video, Jenner places a huge bowl of M&Ms on the coffee table in front of Stormi and tells her that if she waits until her mom gets back from the bathroom, she can have three of the chocolates.

"You can only have three of them. I’m going to give you three of them," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul tells her two-year-old. "But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I’m going to go to the bathroom."

"Wait for me and then you can have three," she adds, to which Stormi adorably replies, "Okay."

Jenner then leaves the room as the camera continues to film Stormi, who keeps her word and passes the challenge with flying colors.

At one point, it looked like the little girl is going to make a move for the candy bowl, but she sits back and mumbles the words "patience, patience" to herself as she continues to wait. So cute!

Check out the adorable video for yourself, below:

The moment quickly went viral on Twitter with fans praising Stormi's obedience, her advanced speech and Jenner's incredible parenting skills.

The #FruitSnackChallenge is the latest to go viral on social media. In the past few weeks, parents from all over the world have been sharing their challenges on Twitter and Instagram — and let's just say not all the kids are as patient as Stormi.