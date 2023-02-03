Kylie Jenner Slammed for Daughter Stormi’s Astroworld-Themed Birthday Party in Wake of Festival Tragedy

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is being criticized after theming her daughter Stormi's 5th birthday party around Astroworld.

Giant inflatable heads similar to the imagery used for Stormi's dad Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld album — as well as his infamous festival of the same name, which resulted in tragedy in 2021 — were used as props for the event, as can be seen in photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Story.

Jenner previously similar inflatable props for her daughter’s 1st birthday party in 2019, which was themed "Stormiworld."

However, many are now labeling the inflatables as insensitive given the deadly crowd crush that took place at Scott's Astroworld festival.

In November 2021, 10 people died as the result of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Survivors cited the chaos that ensued as many people struggled to breathe and move when the crowd suddenly rushed toward the stage when Scott came out to perform in the evening.

Following the incident, Scott released a statement in which he said he called himself "devastated." He also said he was praying for the victims and their families.

The tragedy sparked a number of lawsuits against the rapper.

Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law filed one of the first suits on behalf of Kristian Paredes, who was seeking more than $1 million for injuries and medical expenses in relation to the events that took place at Astroworld.

According to the Evening Standard, the suit claimed Scott had "incited mayhem and chaos at prior events."

Stormi turned 5 years old on Feb. 1. Her younger brother, Aire, turned 1 on Feb. 2.