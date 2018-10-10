Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Using Lip Fillers Again (PHOTO)

Guess a leopard never changes her lips — Kylie Jenner has returned to her trusted mouth-enhancing routine.

Jenner, who said in July that she was no longer planning to pump up her famous pout, has evidently gone back on her word, and shared in an Instagram story Tuesday night (October 9) that she, indeed, sought out the services of her trusted dermatologist once again.

"It was amazing seeing you again," the dermatologist appeared to comment on another photo. "Your lips look amazing on that gorgeous face of yours."

Three months ago, after a fan pointed out that Jenner "looked like the old Kylie" again, the Lip Kit Queen replied: "I got rid of all my filler."

Jenner first admitted to her long-rumored lip fillers in 2015 during a sneak peek of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

"I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she said.