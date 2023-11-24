Kylie Kelce Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, is setting the record straight on one of her comments that was taken out of context when it comes to Taylor Swift.

Kylie reacted to a recent tabloid headline that claimed she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight" and quoted her as saying it was not her "cup of tea."

However, Kylie took to TikTok to clear the air about the headline and the comment that she made.

"Go watch that video. I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!" she shared.

Kylie also called out another headline, sharing that she will say exactly how she feels.

"These tabloids. I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F--k around and find out," she said.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce’s Mom: He 'Shot for the Stars' by Romancing Taylor

Kylie did note that there has been a positive side to all the fame since her brother-in-law Travis Kelce started dating Swift.

"At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way," she said.

Swift and Travis sparked dating rumors in September when the pop star was seen sitting with Travis' mom, Donna, at a Kansas City Chief's Game. Since then, the pair has been spotted together in public several times and Travis even appeared at one of Swift's shows on her Eras Tour.