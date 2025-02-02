Lady Gaga Fans Call ‘Abracadabra’ the New ‘Bad Romance’ After Grammys Premiere

Lady Gaga fans are calling the singer's new single, "Abracadabra," a grand return to Gaga's dark dance-pop roots.

Mother Monster unveiled her electrifying new track as a surprise during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 2).

The song, a pulsating electro-pop banger, seamlessly merges the nostalgia of her iconic The Fame and The Fame Monster eras with the club-thumping spirit of Chromatica, marking a sort of return to form for the pop icon.



In the video, Gaga is flanked by a troupe of dancers as she delivers intricate choreography with razor-sharp precision.

She effortlessly shifts between two striking looks—one a bold, fiery red ensemble reminiscent of her edgier visuals from “Disease," and the other a sleek, ethereal white outfit that exudes power and elegance. One standout moment sees Gaga descending a grand staircase, clad in red with a cane in hand.

The reaction online? Absolute pandemonium.

Fans are hailing “Abracadabra” as a long-awaited return to Gaga's roots, celebrating its throwback vibes and declaring that Mother Monster is officially back!

See reactions, below:

"Abracadabra" is Gaga's latest single off her highly anticipated new album Mayhem, dropping March 7.

“Abracadabra” joins previously released hits "Disease" and “Die With a Smile,” which has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.