Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Are Releasing a Song and Fans Have Thoughts

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have officially announced their collaboration, and people have shared their thoughts.

Mother Monster announced the news via her social media accounts. In the announcement, she also shared the single cover art for the project, which is due out tonight at midnight ET. The song is called "Die With a Smile."

"WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…'DIE WITH A SMILE' a duet with @brunomars ❤️‍🔥

Song and video tonight at 9pm PT," she captioned the post.

Little is known about the song as of reporting. Though some have speculated it to have either a country-leaning sound because of their outfits in the picture while others have speculated that it will be a more soul-inspired song.

While not confirmed, it appears as though famed producer Andrew Watt is attached to the project as he posted it about it on his social media. His post was simple and again showed the cover art for the song.

"TONIGHT 9 PM!" he captioned the post.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Is Not Making a Rock Album

Gaga and Watt have worked together in the past. He produced The Rolling Stones song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which Gaga collaborated with the Stones on for their album Hackney Diamonds.

"Die With a Smile" is the first song headlining song from both artists in some time. Gaga's last album that was not a collaborative project was 2020's Chromatica and Mars' last project was his work with Anderson .Paak for their group called Silk Sonic.

Now that "Die With a Smile" has officially been announced, people all over social media have reacted to the news and shared their thoughts on it.