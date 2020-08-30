Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Masked Up for Their Entire 2020 MTV VMAs Performance

Lady Gaga celebrated the Chromatica era with an absolutely unforgettable 2020 VMAs medley performance that featured three costume changes, Ariana Grande and a light-up LED face mask—because, of course she did!

Gaga started off with "911" — the eighth track off Chromatica and possible next single — in a fluorescent lime green and black leather, galactic ensemble.

The set transformed into a neon purple dream when Grande, wearing chunky, white platform moon boots, floated in to put her paws up alongside "soul sister" Gaga for the hit collaboration, "Rain On Me." Before we knew it, the vibe changed to pink and we were belting along to "Stupid Love" while the 34-year-old pop diva sat down at a brain-shaped piano.

“I want you to love yourself tonight and every night. Celebrate yourself, love who you are. Be kind. Mask up. Be brave," Gaga said to the audience before launching into the final chorus of "Stupid Love."

See reactions to the instantly iconic performance, below: