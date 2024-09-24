Lady Gaga Will Drop New Album ‘Harlequin’ Alongside ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Lady Gaga has been teasing a new album, but turns out fans are getting two albums!

The "Poker Face" singer announced on Tuesday (Sept. 24) that she will be releasing a companion album, Harlequin, alongside her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Harlequin is in addition to her still unannounced forthcoming seventh studio album, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer had previously teased a secret project she was working on, but fans were still totally shook by the announcement.

READ MORE: Fans React to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Collab

Gaga shared the news via Instagram by revealing the cover, which features her standing under a showerhead with an inflated life vest around her neck.

She also shared a second photo of album artwork that showed a crumpled milk carton with the track list discreetly printed on it.

Several fans and celebrities left comments on the post reacting to the exciting news.

Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall left a string of crying emojis, while actress Katherine Langford commented heart eye emojis.

"Ayeee it’s gonna be a lit bday weekend!" one person commented.

"Harle Queen," another fan commented.

"Mother is mothering," one fan wrote, adding, "AAAAAAAAAA!"

Most recently, she dropped a collab with Bruno Mars titled "Die With a Smile," and revealed that her next studio album will drop in Feb. 2025.

Plus, the first single from the currently untitled album is expected to drop in October.

As for Joker 2, Gaga is playing Harley Quinn in the Todd Phillips-directed musical sequel to 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

"Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture," she told Vogue earlier this month.

"I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside — for me, it creates a quietness. Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged," she continued.

"But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?" she said.

When Does 'Harlequin' Come Out?

Harlequin, the companion album to the Joker: Folie à Deux film, will release on Sept. 27, 2024.

What's On the 'Harlequin' Track List?

The Harlequin album features 13 tracks.

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When The Saints

4. World On A String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That's Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build A Mountain

11. Close To You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That's Life

When Does 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Come Out?

Joker: Folie à Deux comes out in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.