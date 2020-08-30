Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. won the 2020 VMAs Song of the Year award for "Rain On Me."

Lady Gaga took home the Moon Person for Song of the Year at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30), which aired remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

"Me and Ariana appreciate this so, so much," Gaga gushed during her acceptance speech.

"I remember when I wrote the lyrics for the chorus... I remember thinking I had cried so many tears that it felt like unfathomable downpour from my eyes but even with that much rain, you don't have to drown, even when it feels like you are. You can still swim."

"Rain On Me" is the second single off Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica. The song debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard Top 100.

Gaga and Ariana Grande also won the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me."

The 2020 Song of the Year nominees included Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”), Doja Cat (“Say So”), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage”), Post Malone (“Circles”) and Roddy Ricch (“The Box”).

Watch "Rain On Me," below: