Lady Gaga Shows Off Rock Climbing Skills on Instagram

Lady Gaga can do it all.

On Sunday (October 4), the “911” songstress shared a previously unknown talent she has with her 44.3 million Instagram followers: rock climbing.

The 34-year-old showed us a glimpse of her treacherous exercise with a photo of her scaling the side of a rock, hoisting herself up by metal bars with other climbers below her.

The New York native had no qualms about ditching her usual, flashy attire for a chic-athleisure fit. Gaga can be seen rocking biker shorts, a matching sports bra, Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, a pair of Gucci sunglasses... and a safety helmet, of course.

While it is not confirmed whether the A Star is Born actress rock climbs regularly or just picked up a new hobby, it looks as though she’s a natural and she’s serving us major pandemic-alternative-workout inspo.