Hallelujah! Lady Gaga’s New Album Is a Pop Record — Here’s When It Comes Out

Lady Gaga is giving new details about her highly anticipated forthcoming album.

"There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure," Gaga told the new issue of Vogue about her upcoming project, which fans have dubbed "LG7."

"And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio [Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La], I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is… that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back," Gaga shared.

Vogue describes the new album as a pop record, and Mother Monster revealed it was her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who encouraged her to make another pop album.

"Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'” she shared.

“Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica Tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy," Polansky told the publication.

Vogue described one of the songs off the upcoming album as "intense and ominous—an old-school Gaga banger, unsettling but also buoyant."

Fans will not have to wait much longer for new music from Gaga, as she revealed the lead single from the album is due out sometime in October.

According to Vogue, the album is slated to be released in February.

Elsewhere, Gaga shared that she has another surprise project in the works. However, details about that project have not been revealed.