Lana Del Rey released a second statement that included Ariana Grande and Doja Cat after she shared a controversial Instagram post earlier this week.

In the new note posted on Friday (May 22), the "Young and Beautiful" singer implied that the two singers reached out to her after she mentioned them in the original post.

Del Rey called the post in question "not controversial at all." She added that she's received positive remarks from friends and music industry folks.

"Despite the feedback I've heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat, I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance," she wrote.

Del Rey explained that she was speaking about the "importance of self-advocacy" for women in the industry who are often dismissed. She added that "there does not have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching."

The 34-year-old admitted that she could have given more context to her initial post. She also revealed that her second book will be titled Behind The Iron Gates: Insights From An Institution.

The original post sparked outrage with critics calling the post "racist" after Del Rey named mostly black women and women of color in her example. Her new post addressed those critics. "But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me," she wrote.

"If the women I mention don't want to be associated with me that's absolutely fine by me," she concluded.

Read the full letter, below.