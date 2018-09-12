Lauren Conrad Says Her ‘Life Is a Mess’

Lauren Conrad may have a lot going for her — a fashion line, a lifestyle brand, nine (nine!!) books — but she wants fans to know her life isn't always as seamless as it appears.

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together," The Hills alum told Redbook for their October cover story. "My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way."

Conrad acknowledged that the way she presents herself can be misleading, but that what she chooses to share with the public isn't representative of the whole picture.

"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she continued. "I feel bad. There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

And life has gotten especially hectic for Conrad after welcoming her first child, son Liam, with husband William Tell in 2017.

"Stretch denim is my best friend these days!" she said.

Read the full interview over at Redbook.