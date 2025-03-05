Legendary Rocker Keith Richards Receives This First-Ever Medal of Excellence

Awards come in all shapes and sizes, and this very cool kids' table moment goes to the iconic Keith Richards, the legendary guitarist and founding member of the Rolling Stones. Along with Mick Jagger, they formed the Rolling Stones in 1962. They started in London playing the Chicago blues.

Yes, as the jokes go, the U.K.-born rock legend is still alive at 81. That feels like several lifetimes for a rock star.

Who knows? Maybe it has to do with living in the quaint town of Weston, Connecticut, home to around 11,000 people, an hour and a half northeast of New York City.

Keith has lived in Connecticut for 40 years and was recognized with the very first Governor’s Award of Excellence established this year. It was given to Keith during a small ceremony in another very quaint Connecticut town just minutes from Weston, in Westport, at the local library.

Don't you love this? It's so much fun to imagine Keith in his small town library in a very New England setting.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont established this prestigious award to honor and celebrate Connecticut residents who exemplify creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity to the state.

Enriching the Nutmeg State's cultural and civic life is the basis behind this award, and who is more worthy of the very first award than Keith Richards?

According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, Keith has spent decades giving back to Connecticut. As one of the most influential musicians of all time and literally a living legend, he's a dedicated and active supporter of the arts, education, and community causes across Connecticut.

Through his generosity and dedication to organizations like SPHERE, which enhances the lives of adults with disabilities, and The Prospector Theater, which provides meaningful employment through the magic of film, Richards has used his influence to uplift and empower others. Richards has also been an advocate for arts, education, and accessibility initiatives throughout the state, further exemplifying his dedication to making a lasting impact.

Awards are nothing new to the Grammy winner. Keith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004, and that just scratches the surface.

